My Grandfather was on Sheriff Joe’s posse in the early ‘90s. He would call me in Chicago and tell me about him all the time.
Years later I moved to Arizona. I saw him on TV constantly. And honestly, at first, I did not like him because of how the media made him look. Fast forward to 2018, I moved to Fountain Hills. I ran into Sheriff Joe at a local restaurant, I mentioned my grandfather to him and he then invited me to his office the next day. I have been there volunteering every day since. After getting to know him I found out he is an incredible person. All the stuff I read and heard is just not true.
He is honest, funny and loyal to the people around him. They always call him racist and it is simply false. The media could never find dirt on his perfect law enforcement background and marriage, so instead they make fictional stories to try to degrade his perfect career. When Sheriff Joe was an undercover federal agent infiltrating the mafia in Chicago in 1957, his superiors asked if he had a problem arresting Italians since he is Italian. He says of course not, he will arrest any criminal no matter the background.
I am with him nearly every day and have never once heard him say anything derogatory about anyone. He had a perfect marriage and raised an amazing family. I confide in Sheriff Joe quite often for advice. I can honestly say he is now one of the best friends I have.
I highly recommend going to Sheriff Joe’s office to meet him. I guarantee after a good conversion with him it might open your eyes to not believe everything the media tells us. I now consider Sheriff Joe family.