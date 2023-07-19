People who serve in our public education system will always have my utmost respect, janitors and principals alike. Each holds a valuable role in making sure that a school system is working efficiently.

Teachers ensure that rooms are clean and that students leave their spaces better than when they came to make a janitor’s job easier. It doesn’t mean that the janitor doesn’t need to vacuum the floor or dust the desks, but at least they don’t have to focus their time on picking up little objects that could obstruct their equipment, thus causing more issues and a delay in finishing their tasks.