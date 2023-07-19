People who serve in our public education system will always have my utmost respect, janitors and principals alike. Each holds a valuable role in making sure that a school system is working efficiently.
Teachers ensure that rooms are clean and that students leave their spaces better than when they came to make a janitor’s job easier. It doesn’t mean that the janitor doesn’t need to vacuum the floor or dust the desks, but at least they don’t have to focus their time on picking up little objects that could obstruct their equipment, thus causing more issues and a delay in finishing their tasks.
The same goes for superintendents. From coordinating curriculum to identifying new opportunities, as well as monitoring issues that arise; They keep things moving.
I graduated from FHHS in 2019. Some of the things that were issues then are still issues now; SUD and mental health problems are substantially worse, lack of funding persists and social media is used for bullying. Things have gotten better, too. This year the FHUSD will be using a trimester, allowing for more class opportunities, and Frank, a therapy dog, joined in 2020 to spread positivity and be present in moments when support for students is needed most. This is only a glimpse of the many good things happening in our school district.
As someone who had Dr. Jagodzinski as principal when I was in high school, I can say that he’s done an incredible job at changing FHUSD for the better. Despite all the targeted hate on social media and within the community, he continues to show up each day. Even when he would be much better off in nearly any other profession, he’s still willing to serve. I could not be prouder of Dr. J.