For those of you who follow Arizona politics on the state level, you are probably aware that State Representative, Republican Liz Harris, was expelled from the chamber on April 12 by a vote of 46-13.

She was expelled following a House Ethics Committee report that found that she lied about her actions following a February meeting in which a member of the public – invited by Harris – spread wild conspiracy theories claiming that various state and local officials were in on a housing deed money laundering scheme involving a Mexican drug cartel and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.