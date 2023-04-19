For those of you who follow Arizona politics on the state level, you are probably aware that State Representative, Republican Liz Harris, was expelled from the chamber on April 12 by a vote of 46-13.
She was expelled following a House Ethics Committee report that found that she lied about her actions following a February meeting in which a member of the public – invited by Harris – spread wild conspiracy theories claiming that various state and local officials were in on a housing deed money laundering scheme involving a Mexican drug cartel and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints.
The released committee report stated that besides lying, Harris engaged in disorderly conduct, violating rules of the Arizona House of Representatives and “damaging the institutional integrity of the House.” After review, the facts all seem straightforward and the consequent expulsion action proper.
Evidently not to our Legislative District 3 Representatives, Republican Joseph Chaplik, head of the Ethics Committee, and Republican Alexander Kolodin, for they voted against the expulsion.
Kolodin’s comments regarding his vote are most curious: “This makes her a martyr for these awful allegations.” And also: “It’s setting the precedent that, if you rock the boat too much, you will be expelled.” I find their votes and Kolodin’s comments incomprehensible.
And to think, we voted these two into office.