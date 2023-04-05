Incompetent bureaucrats, impaired by their lack of knowledge, experience and comprehension perpetuate a systemic government of intentionally mismanaged failures.

Incompetent bureaucrats fear being exposed; their best facility is staying hidden. Hiding incompetence makes lying essential. They know their longevity is tied to staying undercover in a system riddled with bureaucratic camouflage. Inbreeding among Federal Agencies encourages systemic incompetence be populated with inept parasites. The sheer vastness of government hides and multiplies incompetence.