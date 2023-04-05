Incompetent bureaucrats, impaired by their lack of knowledge, experience and comprehension perpetuate a systemic government of intentionally mismanaged failures.
Incompetent bureaucrats fear being exposed; their best facility is staying hidden. Hiding incompetence makes lying essential. They know their longevity is tied to staying undercover in a system riddled with bureaucratic camouflage. Inbreeding among Federal Agencies encourages systemic incompetence be populated with inept parasites. The sheer vastness of government hides and multiplies incompetence.
Patronage and cronyism are longstanding forms of equity inherent in political appointments and hiring practices. Being hired for who you know, or who owes who, causes further inbreeding of incompetence. Large organizations, like federal bureaucracies, normalize incompetence, but appointing judges that do not know basic legal terms and precedents is multiplying incompetent leadership in plain sight. Unqualified leaders must lie to hide their incompetence and become comfortable and fat failing their constituents.
Evil-incompetents direct their knowledge and experience to control passive incompetence. Evil-doers are very good at deception, including lying. Well-spoken bureaucrats can look and sound supportive as they craft and play an evil game of divisive sideshows to run cover for their main objective(s). Evil-incompetence displays a defiant hubris that makes them treacherous and poisonous to the point group-thinkers unify behind a scripted list of talking points. Group-think is a common infection among the incompetent. Evil-incompetence is more dangerous because their evil objective(s) are forced upon bystanders in a condensed timeframe. Evil-perpetrators hit and run; their focus on ultimate control, not longevity, make them the most dangerous incompetents.
The lead dog incompetents seize short-term gain and long-term control; they are the eye of the political storm. The permanent riders in the storm are the bureaucrats polluted with self-preservation. Everyone can feel the storm of incompetent leadership swirling around them.