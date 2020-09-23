Our political campaigns frighten me.
Our young people serving in the military need some revenue to help support the people they care about who are waiting at home for their safe return. Our military must have the best equipment in the world. I consider our people in uniform our world police. Many overseas “traditional” wars do not appear to end, they only pause. If the U.S.A. gets involved, our kids in uniform are vulnerable. They must be protected as world police.
Our local police and fire personnel are brave, caring people who risk their lives to help and protect everyone, even visitors from other countries. Now tempers flare and fear turns into violence. Something serious is wrong with this picture.
Guns do not solve problems. Guns create deadly problems. Our gun control laws are always inadequate and are political tools.
Our education programs are inadequate. Kids need us to solve these problems fairly and sensibly. Funding to help underprivileged kids to thrive and learn will definitely be a great place to begin. Community leaders can get youth leaders to form a coalition for peace, particularly in tough cities where crime dominates in gangs or groups. Do it now, please. Politicians spew rhetoric, not positive action.