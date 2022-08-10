Children were asked to be seen and not heard. Beginning in 2020 children were demanded to be masked, be separated, not be heard singing or shouting, and not laugh out loud. Young children carried fear in their eyes put there by joyless adults who lost their sense of purpose and self-respect. Children are floundering in an extremely prejudiced political culture of propaganda and duplicity that makes children tentative and afraid.

The 20th century ended an information age fueled by technological opportunities. The 21st century has transformed information into an inquisition. Latent electronic data harvesting ensnares your personal life. Government is condoning, instead of protecting against, big tech and other corporate raiders pursuit of your data and privacy.