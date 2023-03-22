I applaud the Fountain Hills Town Council for the positive and responsible actions they are taking.
There are many required maintenance issues in Fountain Hills that need to be resolved before we start moving forward with optional and subjective improvement projects. By stopping the roundabout project, we have saved public funds that can be used for street repair.
Cars are being damaged by the potholes in our streets, as I can personally attest to by the state of disrepair on my street Thistle Drive. Thank you to our Town Council Members Gerry Friedel, Allen Skillicorn, Brenda Kalivianakis and Hannah Toth, as they have reversed the actions of previous town councils and are using our precious tax money in responsible and conservative ways.