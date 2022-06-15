When thinking of Cindy Couture, one word comes to mind: Impressive.
Cindy was very impressive as a teacher; she is still impressive as a friend; and she will always be impressive as a person. As a colleague of hers at FHHS, I recognized in Cindy the three most impressive and important qualities that, in my opinion, made a great teacher and leader.
First and foremost, Cindy liked her students. That is very essential to being a great teacher. She helped her charges both in the classroom and as a sponsor for various extracurricular activities. She was involved.
Secondly, Cindy exhibited a wide-ranging amount of common sense. That aided her in dealing with the everyday adolescent lives of a classroom. She is intelligent and caring.
Lastly, Cindy always has a great sense of humor. That enabled her to deal with both the negative and positive aspects of students. She knows how to calm any situation.
I am sure that she will continue to show these traits as a servant of the Fountain Hills constituency. Cindy Couture will have a very impressive, positive effect for the people of Fountain Hills.