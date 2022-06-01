I have lived in the beautiful community of Fountain Hills for many years. I’m so impressed with all the positive changes that Ginny Dickey and her staff have brought to our town. She brings many years of broad experience and a deep passion for Fountain Hills.
Ginny has made improvements to our town’s infrastructure, safety, community locations and partnerships. People from all around the Valley are suddenly interested in Fountain Hills. Under her leadership, our businesses are rebounding, and many are thriving. I’m looking forward to seeing what she is planning for our community in the coming years.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Ginny Dickey!