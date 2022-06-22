I have to say that I was impressed. In this week’s Times article, all of the candidates for Town Council spoke very intelligently about what they hoped to bring to the leadership of Fountain Hills. We should feel very fortunate!
In further reflection, I want to make sure that my vote will go to a candidate that has lived and worked in my community long enough, with positive experiences, that I feel confident that I can trust them to serve the common good for all of us.
My candidate has lived in Fountain Hills for 27 years. She has worked in our community for 30 years. Because of her work, she has had to be aware of our state’s legislative policies and how they impacted the education of our young people. But she was not only aware, she worked with legislators and advocated for the good of our most vulnerable population.
As a resident of Fountain Hills, my candidate has always shown an interest in this community; she has effortlessly fought for the needs of our town as she was able. I like to think of my town as being led by individuals that care about me, they care about the good of all. Not all my individual desires may be accomplished but, within the financial ability of the budget, the leaders will come to consensus and serve us with honesty and human compassion.
Cindy Couture is that person. She is my candidate. She is the best of the best. Vote for Ms. Couture!