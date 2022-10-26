The backbone of a democracy involves people electing their representatives and the losers conceding defeat. Our elections have been a hallmark for transparency and fairness through the participation of volunteers, elected officials and paid workers from all parties. Confirmed, audited, challenged and upheld in every case.
We currently have those running for office to represent us who have denied the outcome of previous elections and have intimated that they will also deny the results of this election if they lose. Looking straight at Lake, Masters and Finchem, a very undemocratic threesome.