Fountain Hills has been my home for 33 years. I love this town.
During these years, I have been actively involved in many activities and volunteered throughout the community. This has enabled me to call many wonderful people my friends. I recognize and appreciate the efforts of other people when I see them donating their time to the community, for our massive volunteer force creates many of the benefits we enjoy in town.
For example, our volunteers have constructed hiking trails, have fundraised for many of our sculptures, have developed a fantastic museum, have manned our art fairs, have created our state-recognized community theater, built our community garden and mentored our school children, to name a few.
Being on Town Council is a very important job that most people do not even consider taking on. When someone who understands the community and has spent years volunteering and being a part of the community steps up, we should be eager to accept their offer of service.
Of the four current people running for council, Cindy Couture is the only one who has been a vital part of our community for many years, working and volunteering. I have such respect for all that she has done in our town. I have known her for years and she is ethical, honest and a person of integrity. We know who we are electing when we vote for Cindy. She is a person who knows our town and the people in it and will always serve with us in mind. We need her on Town Council.
It is sad to see that the other three find it necessary to run as a block. They should stand on their own merits. Cindy does. Please join me in putting an excellent person on the Town Council. Vote Cindy.