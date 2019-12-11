Impeachment 2019 is happening because the Democrats could never accept their loss of the presidency in 2016 and they know in a fair election they will lose again.
Under the sham of impeachment the Democrats – fueled by hearsay and opinions, not facts – abuse the rule of law by running a supporting cast of biased co-conspirators against the president. Democrats are condemning themselves right before our eyes. Here’s proof.
Congress maliciously manufactures erroneous allegations and because they can’t prove guilt, they challenge the accused to exonerate themselves. Congress speaks and acts unjustly with each attempt to reverse the law of “innocent until proven guilty.”
Congress did not demand President Obama prove his innocence after firing dozens of sitting ambassadors, or for withholding aid and support to foreign allies, or for approving and supporting the undercover investigation into a 2016 presidential candidate, or for caging illegal immigrants, or for a $150 billion bribe to Iran. Abuse of power?
Congress did not demand Hillary Clinton prove her innocence for her illegal handling of government documents, destroying email evidence, destroying government property or lying about it. Fired FBI Director Comey did not have the legal authority to exonerate Hillary from her crimes; Congress knew it and let it happen anyway. Above the law?
Congressional democrats are proving to be partisan frauds that systematically abuse their power to unfairly attack their political rivals. Impeaching over hate?
POTUS is the commander and chief; including approval and veto authority over Congress. Congress’ oversight does not include persecuting POTUS for his policy decisions. When a conflict of authority arises between Congress and POTUS, by Constitutional design, the Judicial Branch makes that final call, not Congress.
Even after radically opposing the rule of law, snubbing due process and ignoring historical precedents, the Democrats will fail and loose again.