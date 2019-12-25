The nation got the best Christmas present with an impeachment of our president, which has happened only the third time in history. Many of us feel a sense of justice and relief that the daily nightmare or circus Trump created is over. The lies, name-calling, personal attacks against outstanding citizens and outlandish claims and stories all caught up with this man, if you can call him that.
A sense of peace is willowing over the nation as I write this. A calmness knowing that truth and character still matter when behavior coming from a leader is unacceptable. America, you are a great country. We took a risk with a leader who was taking us down a corrupt and evil road. He gave many of us money and jobs, but took away our soul that will soon heal in the new year. We won!