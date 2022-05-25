When I think of Cindy Couture, the characteristics that immediately come to mind are intelligent, knowledgeable, organized, problem-solver, hard-worker and doer. When you add to that her friendly personality, infectious smile and impeccable integrity, Cindy is an ideal candidate for our Fountain Hills Town Council.
It distresses me to read the false accusations and total fictions written by her detractors. I assume that such writers have to resort to lies, smear tactics and innuendos to plead their case against Cindy, since they are obviously unable to actually find anything negative to use in their arguments against her.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Cindy for many years both in a professional and personal capacity, and I wholeheartedly recommend her to represent all the people of Fountain Hills on our Town Council. Please vote for Cindy Couture on Aug. 2, she is the best candidate for our town’s future.