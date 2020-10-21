My name is Eric Kurland and I am running to be your State Representative in LD23. I have spent my adult life as a public servant teaching in the Title I public schools of Scottsdale. One of my campaign tenets has been to bring civility back into our public discourse. I believe strongly that we need to put issues over ideology; place people above politics. I stand ready to work with any person, from any party, who will move Arizona forward.
I have offered countless opportunities for an exchange of ideas and civil debate. My opponent has refused. Meanwhile, he finds time to submit a letter to the editor in the pages of The Fountain Hills Times. Mr. Chaplik wrote, “I have fought to defend my family and strong community reputation from vile attacks.”
He and I have very different definitions of how to “fight” and “defend.” I believe that if you mess up, you stand tall and own it. The facts are clear: Mr. Chaplik failed to pay his taxes and had a $50,000 lien placed upon him. He has had run-ins with law enforcement. And, when his primary opponents brought these facts to light, Chaplik sued incumbent Jay Lawrence, his wife Judy, and GOP precinct committeeman, Joe Romack. This abuse of the legal system is beyond the pale.
I have been honored with the endorsements of the fire fighters, the nurses and the teachers of Arizona and I would be honored to have your vote. But, no matter what, the good folks of Fountain Hills deserve representation with integrity and dignity. If not me, John Kavanagh and write-in candidate, Joe Romack, are two acceptable choices. We cannot afford Mr. Chaplik; he is quite simply not fit for office.