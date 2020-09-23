Mr. Schweikert has not only behaved unethically, but with hypocrisy as well. His campaign signs have him with his child and wife prominently displayed on Shea. His website claims that he “enjoys spending time with his daughter.”
Last year, in August, Homeland Security ordered children from asylum seekers be separated from their parents. You would think these parents fleeing their home country for a better life for their children wouldn’t like to spend time with their children? These children are now in hotels, hopefully being taken care of, but by untrained, random people. Allegedly 54,000 little kids, including infants.
In August 2019, a group of some 35 concerned citizens gathered a petition objecting to this inhumane treatment and attempted to deliver this to Mr. Schweikert’s office. We were rewarded with him calling the police, who menacingly parked their vehicle right in front of the entrance of the building to prevent us from entering.
It is quite apparent that Schweikert could not care less about children or us, the voters with different opinions. It is clear and time to vote for a candidate who will take all our opinions to heart. That candidate is Dr. Hiral Tipirneni.