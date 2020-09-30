In further response to Pete Flatebo, please note the hypocrisy of Congressional Republicans’ eagerness to confirm a conservative judge to the U.S. Supreme Court only days before a presidential election – after they were unwilling to even consider what Republican Orrin Hatch had described as a “consensus nominee” appointment by President Obama (reuters.com).
Previously, candidate Donald Trump obsessed over private e-mails from then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Congressional Republicans conducted hearings. At least seven members of Trump’s administration have used private e-mail accounts or a messaging app to conduct government business.
Congressional Republicans conducted six sets of hearings regarding the unfortunate deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya. 200,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19, largely due to Trump’s incompetence. Trump responds, “It is what it is.”
There is also the shocking revelation of Russian bounties on American military personnel. The West is on fire due to climate change. We are losing 40,000 people per year to guns (more than motor vehicle accidents), and 67,000 to drug overdosages.
With all these urgent problems, what were Republicans’ legislative accomplishments under Trump? Little more than generous tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans. The goal for Congressional Republicans appears to be only to wield power to serve themselves, their lawless president, and their wealthy cronies. More and more Arizona voters are fed up with Republican incompetence and corruption and will vote for Joe Biden and Democratic candidates for Congress who are prepared to work to serve all Americans.