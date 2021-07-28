We as Americans deserve more! If we would simply put aside our political “leanings” and focus on what our leaders are doing or not doing, more would get done. Because we are a “Democrat” or “Republican” or somewhere in between, we tend to overlook what leaders in our party are up to simply because they are in our camp.
In this case, I’m writing about President Biden’s son, Hunter. He is now selling novice pieces of art for more than any other established artist to the tune of $500,000 apiece. CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Post and others have all reported the irregularity of this and obvious conflict of interest. Selling art, as reported by CNN, is not the same as regular jobs that grown children of the President may have; it is too subjective.
Multiple reports exist of the then Vice President Biden making unscheduled meetings with his son’s business associates to help their endeavors. Hunter’s infamous laptop also has been reported to have emails, documents and proof of leveraging his father’s position to help his business dealings.
Hunter himself has admitted to and continues to suffer from drug addiction. He obviously needs help, of which I support getting him help.
In a political climate where investigations run rampant, let’s add this one to the list! Ignoring what and where the evidence leads because he is the son of a political party’s leader is not a good enough answer. We deserve more!
Let's use the same filter in investigation all political leaders, not just the opposite party leaders. This will send a message that we will not allow this type of behavior. We’ll be a better society and country for it.