I watch Fox, along with Pravda 1 (CNN) and Pravda 2 (MSNBC); the latter two to check what news isn’t reported.
Two years ago, when Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a repair shop, I shared with an associate about the implications from the computer emails’ facts and because he only watched CNN, he didn’t believe me at all. Last week another media giant, Mark Zuckerberg, confessed that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story based on a general request from the FBI.
This is more than troubling to our republic. It is exactly the policy of the Soviet Union, practiced denying the public critical information. The facts from emails on the laptop in 2020 were read by the FBI and were easy to authenticate by news networks about huge payments given to Hunter Biden by Communist China, Communist Russia and a corrupt Ukraine government for little to no work. One of the emails even said, “Don’t forget 10% ...for the Big Guy.” “Big Guy” obviously referred to Joe Biden.
Biden was elected president as a moderate Democrat two months later. The President denied ever talking about Hunter’s business, however, this has been proved to be a falsehood, confirmed by emails, that Joe met with Hunter’s business partners. This is most troubling and probably means that our President has been compromised when it comes to making policy decisions that involve China and Russia.
What’s more, it’s plain to everyone that Biden’s policies have focused on appeasing the Socialists in the party and now he accuses Republicans of being Nazis! Nothing could be more insulting! Biden’s socialism needs to be curtailed and we should start by ridding ourselves of Senator Kelly, Biden’s number one fan, one who votes 97% in support of the President.