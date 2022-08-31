I watch Fox, along with Pravda 1 (CNN) and Pravda 2 (MSNBC); the latter two to check what news isn’t reported.

Two years ago, when Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a repair shop, I shared with an associate about the implications from the computer emails’ facts and because he only watched CNN, he didn’t believe me at all. Last week another media giant, Mark Zuckerberg, confessed that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story based on a general request from the FBI.