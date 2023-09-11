Skillicorn wants to eliminate the rental tax early in order to attract more residents to the town and increase economic activity. Would you pack up, take time off work and establish new residency for the ability to save between $10 and $60 a month?

I would not relocate my family, take time off work, pack, pay movers, unpack and establish new residency for such a small dollar amount. I would expect a council member to have much grander ideas in promoting Fountain Hills as an attractive community to reside in.