Skillicorn wants to eliminate the rental tax early in order to attract more residents to the town and increase economic activity. Would you pack up, take time off work and establish new residency for the ability to save between $10 and $60 a month?
I would not relocate my family, take time off work, pack, pay movers, unpack and establish new residency for such a small dollar amount. I would expect a council member to have much grander ideas in promoting Fountain Hills as an attractive community to reside in.
I also expect council members to have ideas, business acumen and the ability to establish and maintain relationships in order to create business opportunities for the community and bring additional services to our town. How can Fountain Hills bring valuable careers to the community? Mesa just landed Google. Mesa already has Meta. Chandler landed Intel. Phoenix landed TSMC. Gilbert landed Corning. Casa Grande landed Lucid. Coolidge landed Procter and Gamble. Scottsdale landed Nerd Wallet. Skillicorn has landed nothing for our town.
Tell me what companies need to manufacture, produce, deliver, create and service their clients? Companies need an educated population.