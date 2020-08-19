The District 23 Republican Primary race between three candidates for two House seats has finally concluded. John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplik are the two Republicans who will take on a lone Democrat in the Nov. 3 General Election.
With Jay Lawrence’s defeat comes a thank you to him for his many years of service as he passes the baton on to Chaplik, who defeated him in the close election.
What’s at stake here is more than who at the Capitol sits in the two District 23 House seats representing Fountain Hills, Scottsdale and Rio Verde. Should the Democrat capture one of the two seats, that one seat loss for Republicans could flip the Arizona House of Representatives to Democrat control. That is why there are bushels of money from the National Democrat Committee flooding into our state to try and take control of the Arizona House and impact other key races.
Turnout for the General Election is predicted to be high. It’s imperative that District 23 voters line up solidly behind Chaplik and Kavanagh. For those who are not familiar with newcomer Chaplik, you can learn more at josephchaplik.com.