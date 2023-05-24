Congratulations to the P&Z Commission for their wise and forward-looking decision to deny conversion of the hotel on Saguaro at Paul Nordin Parkway to studio apartments. The facility is ideally located and perfectly positioned for a greatly needed hotel and restaurant in the downtown corridor.
But wait, there's more. Last week's announcement of $10 million additional funding for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center within walking distance means even greater need for a facility of this nature with almost certain year-round demand.