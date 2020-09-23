I just saw a photo on a local neighborhood website of a dog’s pads that were beet red and burned. The injury resulted from a dog walker insisting on walking their dog on the hot pavement. There were a few posters saying that they have confronted dog walkers who walk their dogs on hot pavement, but the conversation turns confrontational.
In my opinion, that’s more reason to figure out who the person is and follow up on reporting them. Dogs cannot advocate for themselves when their owners are mistreating them. Dogs have more of a chance of being mistreated when their owners argue and become confrontational. Doesn't that tell you that they are in denial or don’t care if you become the problem?
Don't be afraid of doing the right thing, even if It’s uncomfortable. Sometimes animal abuses are people abusers as well. Say something and report, especially when you are singled out and made to be the problem.