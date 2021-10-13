All summer long I have been hoping that October would bring the return of the Fountain Hills Food Cart, with its unbeatable beef tacos and fantastic hot dogs. Today, my prayers were answered.
As I turned off Saguaro and headed up the Avenue of the Fountains on my bike, I could smell something in the air that I haven’t smelled all summer. Yes, just past Chase Bank, the welcome site of the FH Food Cart and the familiar faces of Dakota and Austyn. I should have known that on National Hot Dog Day my dream would come true.
My mouth is watering just sitting here writing this message. Welcome back, boys.