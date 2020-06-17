The residents that live around the hospital have always wanted the hospital. We wanted the sound, lights and traffic mitigated.
An example would be the use of bollards for lighting. Dark Sky gave their positive vote.
A sound study needs to be done to assure the noise from 14 air handlers and a generator is in good range.
Trevino should be widened to be safe.
It has been a trying year because of lack of communication with the developer; two meetings with the public to sell the hospital. The mayor called one meeting for us to talk to the developer, one meeting was with the architect at a house.
The 24-hour permit was granted with items to be finished before opening.