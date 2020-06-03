The developers of the hospital are going to the Planning and Zoning meeting on June 8 to get their 24-hour permit.
There are 4 areas that need to be addressed to take care of sound, light and traffic:
1. The noise from 14 air conditioners on the roof are being directed to the residents. The roof was changed to flat roof with three fake sides and open to residents on the north. This needs to be changed to eliminate noise.
2. The same lighting that is at the lake should be used for the hospital. This would make the area safe.
3. Trevino needs to be widened.
4. Landscaping should look like a park. Their words!
Hope these items will be addressed and then to the council.