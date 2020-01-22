My wife and I have come to Fountain Hills for over 20 years. We have been property owners and local tax payers for over 15 years. We reside immediately behind the new hospital to be built at Trevino and Saguaro.
The hospital plans on placing their ambulance bay right behind our home. Departing ambulances will back out of the emergency ambulance bay. That’s where the problem occurs. Imagine being woke-up in the middle of the night by a loud beeping noise coming from an ambulance leaving the hospital after delivering a patient. Federal standards require this beeping noise to be loud.
I am counting on our Fountain Hills Town Council to protect our citizen homeowners and require the Fountain Hills hospital investors to come up with a solution to eliminate this noise. We homeowners deserve peace and quiet. We are counting on our Town Council to protect us.