Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey has been recognized by the Arizona Centennial Legacy as one of Arizona’s most remarkable women making an extraordinary impact in their communities who influenced and shaped the community and the state. The recognition is made to 48 woman every 10 years.
Dickey has successfully and honorably served the Town of Fountain Hills as school board member and mayor, in addition to serving Maricopa County, the stage of Arizona and the federal government. She has a badge of honor both for her Legacy award and her service to the town, county, state and nation.
Her opponent in the mayoral race, Joe Arpaio, was convicted and found guilty of contempt of court, i.e. breaking the law and not complying with court orders to correct his illegal conduct. Before sentencing he was pardoned by his political ally, the former president.
The Maricopa County Office of Management and Budget found that Arpaio has misspent $100 million over a five-year period in addition to $140 million for litigation. These and numerous acts of malfeasance are cited in Wikipedia. The Town of Fountain Hills, with a budget of $20 million, can hardly afford similar expenditures
Ginny carries a badge of honor from the Arizona Centennial Legacy initiative. Joe Arpaio carries a badge of shame as a pardoned criminal and his financial “mismanagement.” The voters of Fountain Hills will determine if their mayor carries a badge of honor or a badge of shame.