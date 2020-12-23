Four Peaks Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, would like to give a big “thank you” shoutout to Desert Canyon Bar & Grill, chef Tim Sciutto, the wonderful staff, and the Fountain Hills and Rio Verde community.
On Dec. 9, the Chapter held its annual fundraiser for the next AZ Honor Flight in April 2021. Proceeds will be used to provide a “lift-off” breakfast at the airport, as well as a boxed lunch to be served in-flight. We were overwhelmed with the community response during this time. Masks were worn, tables were apart and sanitizer was used by the staff throughout service.
We are proud to offer this assistance to the AZ Honor Flight Program. It is a chance for our veterans to fly to Washington, D.C., and visit our national memorials erected in honor of their service to our country.