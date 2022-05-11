Midshipmen at Annapolis are kicked out of the U.S. Navy for breaking the Academy’s Honor Code, known as the Honor Concept, which prohibits midshipmen from lying, cheating and stealing.
“Midshipmen are persons of integrity: They stand for that which is right,” according to the code. Let’s see if that same standard is in place for Senator Cartel Kelly. He tells us now in his latest Hollywood drama that things are upside down in Washington. That may be so, but for an individual that went through Annapolis, his ethics are certainly upside down.
Kelly, who supports Joe Biden 97% of the time, does not represent the people of Arizona. For one who votes in support of sanctuary cities, spends your tax dollars on benefits to illegals, is against a border wall and then returns to Arizona to pretend he is for border security, has no integrity at all. After voting to end the building of the wall, Kelly appears in the Yuma Sector stating, “We have a crisis at our southern border.”
He was for the end of Title 42 when in Washington, but when he is out of earshot of his Washington Socialist brethren, he pipes up as having been born again. In my world he is deceiving, dishonest and totally hypocritical.
I hope that in November you will join me in applying the Academy’s Honor Code and kick Kelly out of the Senate and send him back to Texas.