Kari Lake. Please take some time to research this person who is running for governor.
I wanted to give my opinion and had several facts included, but thought that maybe voters could take a few minutes out of their busy lives and find out her qualifications alone.
As a Democrat, I thought any message I’d post would be biased anyway. I am aware I’m in the minority in this ultra-conservative Republican community; even more being actively involved in the LGBTQ community.
Please look for her stance on Red for Ed, which sought funding for education through strikes and protests. I participated in that! Research her opinions and recent publicity related to LGBTQ rights. Are they respectful and genuine?
Discover what media sites she’s been using and posting to. Find out what position she took with the pandemic, what she touted as alternative protections, and discover what she called for Aug. 2, 2020, at Arizona State University with a mask policy.
More important, find out who is endorsing her. Who are these people, what kind of reputation do they have, and are they under investigation or being charged?
Last, identify some critical policies she’s endorsing. If they are on your radar, ask yourself what kind of experience does she have, if any, regarding these policies. Is she just a talking head, really qualified, or a puppet of Trump? Do your homework.