To this point I have limited my letters to topics purely of local interest. But the number of nonsense bills being introduced in our State House and Senate, plus all the wacky things going on nationally, suggests that a subject with a greater reach may be in order.
For reference, we had the bill on wiping out zoning regulations mentioned in last week’s Times, another to divide Maricopa County into four counties (how much will that cost?), a bill regulating the use of artificial turf in neighborhoods, and over 140 bills changing voting in Arizona.
How do we get a government that mires itself down with unneeded laws? That answer is easy, we voted for it! Other than selecting a life partner and procreation, the vote is the most important thing we do. During an election year, we are buried in mailings, media advertising and the newest tool, social media. These efforts are sending us messages the candidates, red and blue, want us to hear.
I suggest we need to do some research ourselves to find out the prospective office holders’ real history and their qualifications, who is financing their run for office and how they have voted on bills previously. This information is readily available from many sources including the internet, newspapers and magazine back issues. One can also attend meetings and rallies where you may ask your own questions and, in many cases, you can send emails to the candidates themselves.
Another factor one should weigh carefully is the use of emotional-appeal single issues, keeping in mind that if elected, that single issue will be a small part of the whole job. So now it is up to you. Do the homework, then vote Aug. 2.