At the June 20 Town Council meeting, Crystal Cavanaugh claimed that we need tighter ordinances with consequences for littering, loitering and panhandling with penalties of up to 180 days in jail. For littering!
She said that homelessness results in litter, so making littering a crime would create a pathway to getting law enforcement involved, which appears to be her goal. MCSO deputies have resource information, specific training and a new licensed behavior health counselor working with them as a co-responder. But, in her mind, wouldn't it just be easier to put them in jail?
And, “Whether you like it or not, being incarcerated can achieve effective rehabilitation from addiction. Even for a short time, no longer homeless, they get a place to sleep, meals and hopefully no drugs. Be in for six months, could set up services in the meantime, something to think about.”
Does she believe it will actually help people to be imprisoned (Similar to Clive Bundy – look it up – and the new thinking coming out of Florida that Black people benefited from slavery by gaining good workforce skills to be used if they were ever free.) that incarceration actually helps unfortunate people?
Speaking of freedom, she said those “hanging out on streets may need to be transported.” We should round them up because of their status? That sounds familiar.
And this: “Next time, any people around here feel like being compassionate, just don’t do it.”
How’s that for the new Fountain Hills tagline?