At the June 20 Town Council meeting, Crystal Cavanaugh claimed that we need tighter ordinances with consequences for littering, loitering and panhandling with penalties of up to 180 days in jail. For littering!

She said that homelessness results in litter, so making littering a crime would create a pathway to getting law enforcement involved, which appears to be her goal. MCSO deputies have resource information, specific training and a new licensed behavior health counselor working with them as a co-responder. But, in her mind, wouldn't it just be easier to put them in jail?