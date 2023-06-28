Shameful. I attended the Town Council meeting on Tuesday and could not quite accept what I was hearing. Having just finished the replay of the session on the government channel, I find it unbelievably true.
A public comment was made and suggested making the homeless subject to arrest and criminal charges so we can fine them ($500 for someone trying to get a dollar) or incarcerate them (180 days lockup housing) for being in our town. This was bolstered by Councilmembers Skillicorn and Toth initiating direction to town staff to come up with suggestions for some kind of ordinance that would seemingly allow MCSO to do just that. Veil it with language about it being about safety or commerce, but we all know what the goal is.