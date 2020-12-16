The Fountain Hills Theater is presenting “Holly Jolly Christmas” next weekend outside in their parking lot, where you can go and sit in your car and hear the presentation on your radio or you can sit in chairs provided and watch it as you would in the theater. They have large heat lamps, so you can sit next to them and not be cold.
It is a wonderful show that definitely gets you in the mood for Christmas, with lots of carols, nice costumes and charming sketches with singing and dancing. Call the theater for tickets. Enjoy the show!