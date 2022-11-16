The United States has a rich history, starting with the first settlements by those seeking religious freedom, followed by the American Revolution with outnumbered colonists standing up to and defeating the established military power of England.
There were times of peace and war, and times of prosperity and hardship. We all studied history in school, but may have forgotten much of it after the final exam. However, our history is deserving of ongoing attention. We can learn from it and use its lessons to guide our future.