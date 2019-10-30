I am looking for some help. I am a member of the Fountain at 50 Celebration team, working on the History Committee at the River of Time Museum. While categorizing some of our archived paperwork, I came across an article from The Fountain Hills Times stating that in February of 1974, our founding father, Robert McCulloch, had a symphony specially written for our fountain.
The following is a quote from the paper: “McCulloch Properties, Inc. plans to install an outdoor speaker system to play music in conjunction with the fountain, to be installed by Hollywood Sound Systems of Hollywood, Calif. Hollywood music-score composer, Allen Alper, will compose an original score to be played as the fountain rises 560 feet from its base each hour.”
From reading further, I discovered that residents were complaining about the music being “an invasion of their privacy” by August of that same year. I know it was still playing in October of 1974, but I have no record of the music after that. There were also two chime towers with chimes playing.
I am trying to locate a copy of this symphony that McCulloch Properties had written. Does anybody know what happened to the original music score and of the chimes? It would be so amazing to locate them in time for our celebration. If you have any information at all, please contact me at kathleen.mateski@gmail.com.