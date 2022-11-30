On behalf of the entire Tucker and Guiney family, we send a heartfelt thanks to The Times for running the story, and especially to Cyrus Guccione, who did an amazing job reporting the story on Winston Tucker’s legacy.
Putting together and reporting on this type of historical information did not happen without hard work, diligent investigation and many months of meetings, texts and emails. Yet it all came to fruition with the help of people and establishments in Fountain Hills.
The start of this venture took place at Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, where I met Jack Fedor, Founder of Warbirds Foundation. I overhear Jack talking about WWII aircraft. I just had to introduce myself and share that my father flew 25 missions in a B-17. Before I knew it, we were having coffee together at Sipps Eatery on Palisades. Stacey and Chris were so accommodating and became a part of this venture with us.
These meetings went on for about five months with the help of brothers Robert and Jim and historian of “Warbirds Unlimited,” Leon Stewart. Winston’s history pulled together in ways none of our family and friends could have ever imagined.
In addition, due to the wonderful people and volunteers at Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum at Falcon Field in Mesa, Robert and I were given a private tour of the Museum and a flight on a B-17G called Sentimental Journey.
Cheers to all of the people who joined our family on this historically important journey. A very special thank you to all the women and men who have served and are serving our country.