On behalf of the entire Tucker and Guiney family, we send a heartfelt thanks to The Times for running the story, and especially to Cyrus Guccione, who did an amazing job reporting the story on Winston Tucker’s legacy.

Putting together and reporting on this type of historical information did not happen without hard work, diligent investigation and many months of meetings, texts and emails. Yet it all came to fruition with the help of people and establishments in Fountain Hills.