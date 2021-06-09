Home Delivered Meals was one of the programs in Fountain Hills that benefited by Jerry Miles’ kindness.
I started HDM in 1990 and in 1991, Jerry Miles called me to meet with him about incorporating and setting up a 501(c)3. Jerry set it up free of charge and did the legal filings and legal work for free. A board was formed and Jackie Miles was one of the people who served on the board.
We were able to collect donations to pay for meals for those who couldn’t afford the meals. Because of Jerry, the Home Delivered Meals program grew and included all in need of meals that couldn’t afford them. His kindness has stayed in my heart forever, along with Jackie's devotion to serving on the board as a very valuable member with her fundraising abilities.