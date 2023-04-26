I heard reports from several concerned parents about homeless encampments popping up within a quarter mile of the middle school so I went to check it out and sure enough these reports were found to be true.
My concern about these encampments is we do not know anything about these individuals. I did a video for social media near where one of these individuals was living and I could see kids playing on school grounds from where the person was staying.
Since that video was shot, the Sheriff has arrested one of the homeless individuals because there was an outstanding warrant for him, which confirms my concerns are valid. The last thing we need is for Fountain Hills to make the news for something horrific to happen at our school. Protecting our community and, above all, protecting our kids should be our highest priority.
I am working to provide some assistance to our schools to have another SRO, volunteer, or Arizona Ranger in place to ensure that anyone meaning harm to our kids will be stopped. Let’s work together to protect our kids before it is too late.