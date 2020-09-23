Hey, Joe, stop hiding behind your anti-Trump rhetoric and tell us your plans if you get elected. Tell us about your open border policy and amnesty for all illegals, including the new arrivals who will be coming here to cash in free medical, education and all the government benefits they are masters at qualifying for. I refrained from using the word “care” because health care as we know it will cease to exist.
Tell us about the massive unemployment across this nation as a result of the Green New Deal and corporations leaving this country again because of the enormous tax burden levied against them that will be passed on to all taxpayers as we watch our utility bills skyrocket. Tell us about how your politically motivated empathy targeted toward criminals and protesters and defunding the police is going to stop the riots in Democratic-controlled cities.
Tell us why you oppose school choice when many parents support it, especially minorities. Could it be because of the donations to the Democratic party from the teachers’ union? Why do you support taxpayer funding for abortion, including late-term abortion?
There’s plenty more, Joe, but tell us why you play the game of hide and seek; you know, the “now you see me” of a carefully crafted anti-Trump speech on the teleprompter and the “now you don’t” part when it’s time to answer questions? Why are you and your team afraid of revealing the truth? Hide and seek is a bummer when you hide and nobody comes looking for you.