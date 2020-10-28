Donald Trump has failed to repay (stiffed) his lenders out of $287 million since 2010. He is able to write off massive amounts because he is a lousy businessman. He made his money being a showman on “The Apprentice.”
He tells schools to reopen when his son’s school is not open and announced another farmers bailout ($13 billion) (added to the previous $23 billion) funded by American taxpayers to offset farmers losses due to the China trade wars. Donald contributed $750. Is China suffering?
He has built only three miles of new border wall. Mexico paid nothing. Our military paid, and he calls veterans “suckers.”
Donald ordered the POW/MIA flag be moved from its prominent position on top of the White House to a less visible spot on the South Lawn. Disrespectful. He wants to ignore blue state deaths. Aren’t they part of the United States?
He rejected Democratic California’s request for federal disaster relief from wildfires and has not lowered prescription drug prices. He has no alternative health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.
Tax cuts went to corporations and the wealthy, which greatly increased the deficit our children/grandchildren will inherit. He has deregulated many of the safeguards put in place after the 2008 financial crisis and has stripped away many environmental protections.
Trump has put the foxes in charge of the hen house with most of his cabinet appointments and his fearmongering is fueling hate. America has the highest rate of anti-Semitic incidents in 40 years. Bullying equals more bullies. He told domestic terrorists to “stand back and stand by” and his tweets to “liberate” Michigan and Virginia are a directly linked to domestic terrorists.
He knew COVID-19 was airborne and five times more deadly than the flu. His lies and failed leadership equal 220,000-plus dead Americans.