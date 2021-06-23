It’s reassuring to see a heroic leader. You hear truth in their words. You watch their actions following their words. You see and believe their clear and deliberate purpose is to help you.
Joe Manchin, Senator from West Virginia, has shown true leadership by opposing the radical election law H.R.1, and the proposal to end the Senate filibuster. Manchin, a Democrat himself, is being attacked by enraged Democrats. Joe Manchin states, “Partisan policymaking won’t instill confidence in our democracy – it will destroy it.”
Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema also opposes H.R.1 and ending the filibuster stating, “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.” Manchin and Sinema understand these radical proposals seek to eliminate the check and balance system that sustains American Democracy. Their heroic leadership is commendable.
Governor Ron DeSantis followed the science to protect the senior population of Florida. DeSantis held firm on election integrity laws and recently signed Bill 7072 to hold Big Tech accountable for censorship or deplatformings that prove harmful to Floridians. Governor DeSantis is a heroic leader that supports the will of his people, including the banning of racially charged school curriculum.
Over 1.5 million courageous California voters are leading the recall of Governor Newsom for crushing the state with unscientific pandemic shutdowns that he personally did not follow. Heroic Californians are standing united to challenge and recall a failed governor.
Thank God for all the devout parents explaining to their children what “liberty and justice for all” really means. Parents are fighting the attack on individual liberties, including free speech, and pushing back on justice getting applied differently based on how somebody looks or their political alignment. Parents, you are real heroes grooming our future leaders.