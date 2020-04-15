Thank you, from the bottoms of our hearts, to the grocers of our community, as you come to work every day making sure that we have access to food and other essential products to care for ourselves and our families. You are our heroes!
I would also want to include in this our pharmacists and store employees, convenience stores, gas stations and staff, and Nature’s Finest staff and those who care for our senior citizens. You are heroes by helping us.
All the businesses that serve us, either by offering delivery and takeout service or that provide us with online purchasing, help us to keep up with our other needs. Our medical community is also helping us with telemedicine and emergency service.
Our town’s residents are so blessed for all of you. Thank you!