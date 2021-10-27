I’m writing in response to last week’s letter from Bob Shelstrom, advocating a vote against our schools. He calls for measurable dividends from our tax dollars.
Bob, do you even realize there is a pandemic going on?
You want to measure schools’ efforts with statistics, seeking results we might have reached during normal years? These aren’t normal years. These teachers and students are risking their health and for some, even their lives, in order to get and provide an education. Their parents are worried every day about keeping kids happy and living some type of normal lives.
They are heroes. Please support them.