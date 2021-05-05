Biden’s first State of the Union was an incredible missed opportunity to address the ongoing concerns some Americans have over the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.
He could have walked into a filled chamber of fully-vaccinated members of Congress and looked square into the camera and told Americans, “You may have noticed that no one in this room, including myself, is wearing a mask and that is because we have all been fully vaccinated. The CDC has shown through scientific data the vaccine is so safe and effective that vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks. So, we stand before you, Republicans and Democrats alike, as a symbol of our belief in the vaccine and how important it is for all Americans to get vaccinated.”
Instead, the chamber was nearly empty and the TV cameras showed the President, Vice President and Speaker of the House, all fully vaccinated, wearing masks as if they don’t believe in incontrovertible data of their own CDC. Further, in a TV interview Biden told a reporter that if they were outside and within six feet of each other, they would need to be “patriotic” and wear masks.
This insanity is dangerous and must stop if we are to achieve herd immunity. Either Biden does not believe in the science of the vaccine or he is continuing to use the mask to create fear so that people will remain afraid and dependent on the government.
As a physician, I have seen the CDC data and other studies and, if anything, their recommendations are overly cautious. It’s time to wake up to the fact that this is no longer about a virus or science. It is a clear attempt by the left to control all Americans. Wake up, America, and push back before it’s too late.