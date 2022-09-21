We support Libby Settle for FHUSD Governing Board.
Libby is a former teacher and a parent of 13 children here in Fountain Hills. We are foster adopt parents like her, so we understand the focus and dedication it takes to move through the foster adoption process. Libby moved through this process with determination and now has the joy of loving and supporting all of her children.
Her campaign for FHUSD Governing Board shows further her drive to make Fountain Hills schools and the community a better place for all children. If you believe our schools should focus on reading, writing and arithmetic, vote Libby Settle. If you believe our schools should focus on providing our children athletic and vocational opportunities, vote Libby Settle. If you want the FHUSD Governing Board to apply for all available grants and take advantage of all funding before looking to tax or bond (tax) us more, vote Libby Settle!