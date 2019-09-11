Daybreak apartment complex, if constructed, will be a real heartbreak for the Fountain Hills community.
Four-hundred tightly concentrated apartment units could equal 400 to 600 cars with traffic congestion greatly increased at the intersection of Palisades and Shea Blvd., especially during morning and evening rush hours.
A huge apartment complex is not a pleasant sight for a main entrance to Fountain Hills.
The current zoning for a resort complex would certainly be better suited for an entrance to Fountain Hills than a massive apartment complex like the proposed Daybreak.
Daybreak equals heartbreak for the Fountain Hills community.