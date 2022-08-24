A couple of years ago my husband expressed concern that my hearing wasn’t what it used to be. Although there were times I admit I wasn’t paying enough attention when he was talking, he did have a point that sometimes I didn’t hear everything.
I made an appointment for a hearing test and found that no, some high-pitched sounds weren’t registering. So, I got hearing aids that came with a 30-day trial period. Cost? $6,000! I used them for two weeks and felt that while I had some hearing loss, I couldn’t justify the cost yet. So, I was very excited to learn this week that as soon as October, hearing aids for mild to moderate hearing loss will be available over the counter and without a prescription. This will save thousands of dollars for someone like me.